March collections of 1% meal and beverage, hotel taxes decline

PROVIDENCE – Collection of the state local 1% meal and beverage tax in March declined 35.6% year over year, to $1.4 million, the R.I. Department of Revenue said on Friday.

Providence was the municipality with the largest nominal decline in collections for the month, declining $242,888 from March 2019 to a total of $297,094. Warwick was the second most impacted municipality in the state, with collections declining 34% year over year, or $86,232, to $167,413.

Fiscal year to date in March, collection of the 1% meal and beverage tax declined 5.5% to $1.1 million.

The DOR also released its 1% local hotel tax report Friday. Collections of the tax in March declined 55.9% year over year to $273,920.

Collections from traditional hotels dropped 50.8% over the year to $104,146 in March, while collections from Realtors and homeowners plunged 81.6% to $8,352. Room resellers and hosting platform tax collections also dropped nearly 50%, to $4,425.

Providence was the most impacted municipality in the state, with tax collections declining $59,025 year over year to $26,462, followed by Newport, where collections declined $22,774 from March 2019 to $21,376.

Fiscal year to date, collection of the 1% hotel tax in Rhode Island in March had increased 3.7%, to $3.9 million.