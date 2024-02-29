Marco Sideri Promoted to Managing Director at CBIZ & MHM

Marco is a Managing Director in the Tax Group and a Co-Leader of the New England Private Equity Co-Sourcing Practice. He has more than 17 years of experience providing tax services to a variety of industries, primarily working with private equity and venture fund clients, their management company entities, and their portfolio companies. Marco has extensive experience assisting clients with federal, state, and international tax compliance, as well as consulting and outsourcing services. He received both his Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Economics and Master of Accounting degrees from Boston College.