Maria Masse takes lead at North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce

NORTH KINGSTOWN –Wanting to "carry on the torch" of the example Urbach set in connecting with the area business community, Masse says, she extended the same invitation to Urbach earlier this year, when the former chamber head announced that she would leave her longtime post. Masse didn't go into that breakfast with Urbach planning to apply for the recently-opened executive director position. But by the time their conversation was over, it seemed like a natural next step for Masse, who had joined the Wickford Art Association a little under three years earlier.Now, Masse is starting on her third full month leading the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce, having assumed the position on April 29. Urbach, who served as the chamber's executive director for nearly 10 years, now leads the Connecticut Wind Collaborative. Though her most recent post focused on the arts specifically, Masse says that many of her experiences at the Wickford Art Association overlap with general business practices.Masse grew up in Marblehead, Mass. and relocated to Rhode Island about three years ago from Washington State, where she had worked for a senior services nonprofit. Masse holds a bachelor's degree from Colby College in Maine, and a certificate in fundraising management from University of Washington.Masse is also getting to know the unique business needs of North Kingstown's eight villages, she said."“I’m kind of a sponge at this point," she added, "so in terms of my goals, it’s really hearing first what we can do to improve, what we can sustain and then disseminating that." Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com