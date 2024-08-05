Market Basket owner buys Seekonk movie theater property

SEEKONK – DeMoulas Super Markets Inc., the operator of Market Basket supermarkets, has purchased the Commerce Way property currently occupied by Showcase Cinemas Seekonk on Route 6. The sale, which closed on July 17, saw Tewksbury, Mass.-based DeMoulas Super Markets purchase the 100 Commerce Way site for $9.5 million from Showcase owner NAI Entertainment Holdings

SEEKONK – DeMoulas Super Markets Inc., the operator of Market Basket supermarkets, has purchased the Commerce Way property currently occupied by Showcase Cinemas Seekonk on Route 6. The sale, which closed on July 17, saw Tewksbury, Mass.-based DeMoulas Super Markets purchase the 100 Commerce Way site for $9.5 million from Showcase owner NAI Entertainment Holdings LLC, according to the Seekonk Town Assessor's Office. Seekonk Town Planner John J. Aubin III said that the office is "aware of the sale, but we haven’t received any submissions [for] the site." There was "pre-application contact on the site," from a Showcase agent, "but it wasn’t specific as to discussion about a supermarket," Aubin said.But the property sale signals that the popular supermarket chain could be preparing to establish another location just outside the Ocean State. Market Basket did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. The grocery chain currently has two Rhode Island stores, located in Johnston and Warwick, as well as Bristol County, Mass. supermarkets in Attleboro, Fall River, New Bedford and Raynham. Showcase Cinema also did not respond to a request for comment. The Seekonk Planning Office has also not received further word from the movie theater on its plans moving forward. Its closure would mark the demise of another area cinema, following the closure of Island Cinemas 10 movie theater in Middletown in January. Newport Pickleball purchased that site, with plans to open this summer. DeMoulas isn't the only supermarket chain with eyes on new business in Seekonk: Whole Foods Market Inc. is currently in the process of establishing a 30,000 to 40,000-square-foot grocery store at 940 Fall River Ave., WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported in March. Located just off Interstate 195, Dublin Rose Irish Sports Pub and the Clarion Inn are currently located at that site. Dublin Rose last month announced that it will close on Sept. 1. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.