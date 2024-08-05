Market Basket owner buys Seekonk movie theater property

MARKET BASKET owner DeMoulas Super Markets, Inc. has purchased property at 100 Commerce Way in Seekonk. Pictured here is a rendering of the supermarket chain's Johnston location. / COURTESY DEMOULAS SUPER MARKETS INC.

SEEKONK – DeMoulas Super Markets Inc., the operator of Market Basket supermarkets, has purchased the Commerce Way property currently occupied by Showcase Cinemas Seekonk on Route 6. The sale, which closed on July 17, saw Tewksbury, Mass.-based DeMoulas Super Markets purchase the 100 Commerce Way site for $9.5 million from Showcase owner NAI Entertainment Holdings

