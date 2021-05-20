Market Basket to open first R.I. store in Warwick

WARWICK – The popular supermarket chain Market Basket is expanding into Rhode Island in several locations. The first to open will be in Warwick at 25 Pace Blvd.

The opening is scheduled for 7 a.m. Friday.

The 89,000-square-foot store will include a Market Kitchen and Cafe for dine-in or takeout. This space will include WiFi and a large-screen TV.

The store also will feature a butcher section, ready-to-cook meals, fresh-cut fruit and cheeses, and more than 50,000 packaged food items.

- Advertisement -

The location, near Bald Hill Road, is a former Sam’s Club.

Market Basket is one of the largest supermarket chains in the Northeast. It has previously announced it will open a location in Johnston, at 1300 Hartford Ave. That location is the site of a former BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.