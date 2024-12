We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

SEEKONK – Market Basket is officially coming to town. Showcase Cinemas Seekonk on Route 6 will close on Jan. 5, making way for the grocery store to take over the 100 Commerce Way property, Town Planner John J. Aubin III confirmed to WPRI-TV CBS 12 on Monday. Tewksbury, Mass.-based DeMoulas Super Markets Inc., owners of

Showcase Cinemas Seekonk on Route 6 will close on Jan. 5, making way for the grocery store to take over the 100 Commerce Way property, Town Planner John J. Aubin III confirmed to WPRI-TV CBS 12 on Monday.

Tewksbury, Mass.-based DeMoulas Super Markets Inc., owners of Market Basket, purchased the Commerce Way site on July 17 for $9.5 million from Showcase Cinemas owner NAI Entertainment Holdings LLC.

“We encourage our cinema patrons and Starpass loyalty members to visit our other nearby locations at Showcase Cinema de Lux Providence Place and Showcase Cinema de Lux North Attleboro,” NAI Entertainment Holdings said in a statement to WPRI-TV.

According to filings obtained by WPRI-TV, the plan is to redevelop the Commerce Way property into several retail buildings, with Market Basket being the largest store. Other retailers to occupy the space have yet to be determined.

Market Basket currently has two Rhode Island stores, located in Johnston and Warwick, as well as Bristol County, Mass., supermarkets in Attleboro, Fall River, New Bedford and Raynham.