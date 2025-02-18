Marketing agency study: R.I. consumers 5th-most financially irresponsible

PROVIDENCE – A global social media and influencer marketing agency has ranked Rhode Island’s consumers as the fifth-most financially irresponsible state based on factors such as average credit card balance, credit scores and monthly spending on Amazon.com Inc.

The agency, London-based Socially Powerful, said Rhode Island scored 7.98 out of 10, placing it ahead of California and behind Florida on the ranking based on 2024 financial metrics. Meanwhile, Connecticut ranked No. 13 and Massachusetts ranked No. 16.

Rounding out New England, New Hampshire was No. 32, Maine was No. 39 and Vermont was No. 41.

Rhode Island consumers earned a No. 5 ranking as the most irresponsible with a $6,021 average credit card balance, $886 in interest paid on debt each month, have an average 713 credit score, and spend $98.06 on average each month on Amazon.

Consumers in Washington state were deemed the most financially irresponsible in the country with an 8.14 score. Residents there have an average credit card balance of $6,470, pay $870 in interest on debt, have an average credit score of 722 and spend $112.06 a month on Amazon.

Colorado and Texas tied for second with an 8.06 score. The most financially responsible state was South Dakota, according to the ranking, scoring 5.42.