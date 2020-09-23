Marsela Campbell, DO, joins Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a Radiologist

Marsela Campbell, DO, has joined Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a radiologist. Dr. Campbell completed the diagnostic radiology residency program at the University of Florida-Jacksonville and a diagnostic radiology residency at Larkin Community Hospital in Miami, FL where she also did a traditional rotating medical internship and served as radiology resident lecture coordinator. Dr. Campbell earned a BS degree in biology and BA degree in psychology from Oakland University in Rochester Hills, MI and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in East Lansing, MI. She is a member of the American Board of Radiology, American Osteopathic College of Radiology, and the American College of Radiology.

- Advertisement -