Marshall Development closes on Metacomet Golf Club property, will pursue ‘by-right’ development

EAST PROVIDENCE – Marshall Properties Inc. has closed on the Metacomet Golf Club property, the company announced Friday.

The company recently rescinded a request to rezone the property to mixed-use development after facing significant backlash from opponents to the project.

In a statement Friday, the company, which identifies as Marshall Development, said it would develop the property under current zoning. An initial proposal for rezoning would have allocated 72 acres of land as space open to the public, but under the company’s by-right plan, the development will have no land open to the public.

The existing zoning would allow uses such as a hospital, educational buildings and for live-work development, according to Marshall Properties, which is led by Lianne and John Marshall.

“In attempting to balance the unsustainability of the golf course, the fiscal health of the city, providing amenities to residents and private-property owner rights, the Marshalls came up with a plan and attempted to have constructive dialogue with the community to reach such a balance,” the company said in a statement. “While disappointed that such a dialogue did not materialize, Marshall Development remains pleased to have another project in East Providence and looks forward to developing the property under the current zoning ordinance.”

The golf course ceased operations effective Sept. 30, prior to the closing, the company noted.

This week, Mayor Bob DaSilva said he had been working with the city’s legal team to explore all options available to the city regarding Metacomet Golf Club, including exploring the option of eminent domain as a “last resort.”