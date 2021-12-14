Martha R. Sechio Named Partner of Franklin & Company CPAs, Inc.

Franklin & Company CPAs, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Martha R. Sechio CPA, to Partner effective January 1, 2022.

Martha, a certified public accountant, has more than 20 years of experience serving a variety of businesses, estates, trusts, and individual tax clients. A graduate of Providence College, Martha previously spent 23 years with John W. Clegg & Company, who merged with Sansiveri, Kimball & Co., LLP in 2018. She left the position as Tax Manager to take on the roll as Senior Tax Manager with Franklin & Company CPAs, Inc. in 2019. She is now stepping into her new role as a Partner at Franklin & Company CPAs, Inc.

“We are delighted to admit Martha as a member of the firm,” says Chris Franklin, owner/founder of Franklin & Company CPAs, Inc. “We are fortunate to have Martha. Her knowledge is a tremendous asset to the firm and her work ethic is a leading example for others to follow. She integrated very quickly with the rest of the staff and has gained trust and built lasting friendships. We feel confident that bringing Martha on as a Partner will contribute greatly to the growth and lasting success of the firm and are extremely excited about the future.”

“I am thrilled to become Partner at such an outstanding and reputable firm. I enjoy developing relationships with my clients as well as providing sound financial advice and tax strategies to meet individual and business needs. I look forward to our continued growth and success,” said Martha.

Martha is a member of the Rhode Island Society of Certified Public Accountants (RISCPA) and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). A resident of West Warwick, she enjoys spending time with her husband, John, as well as their four children, Cameron, Hailee, Hannah & Caroline. She enjoys cooking, gardening, traveling and fitness classes.

About Franklin & Company CPAs, Inc.

Franklin & Company CPAs, Inc. is a Rhode Island based full-service accounting firm. We take pride in offering our clients with the highest level of personal service. In addition to expert tax preparation and planning, we provide our clients with a full menu of accounting and advisory services. From bookkeeping and payroll to high-level CFO consulting, we have the ability and experience to provide a fully outsourced Finance Department.

For more information, visit www.franklinandcompanycpas.com, or call 401-884-5300.

