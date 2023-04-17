Martins named new chief diversity officer of Care New England

PROVIDENCE – Kevin K. Martins is the new chief diversity officer of Care New England Health System, effective April 10.

In this role, he will lead Care New England’s “commitment to establishing an environment that puts diversity, equity, and inclusion at the center of its work,” the health system said in a statement.

A leader with more than 15 years of experience in higher education, Martins most recently served as assistant vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at Bryant University, where he coordinated the institution’s efforts and gave direction for training initiatives to increase awareness and support of equity and inclusion. During his time at Bryant, he also served as chair of the President’s Council for Inclusive Excellence. Before that, he served as special assistant to the president for inclusive excellence and as director of the PwC Center for Diversity & Inclusion. He also served as interim chief diversity officer at Bryant.

Before joining Bryant, Martins was the student conduct coordinator for housing and residential life and the Dean of Students Office at the University of Rhode Island.

A graduate of URI, Martins earned a master’s degree in business administration there and a Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership and administration from Johnson & Wales University.

He currently serves on several nonprofit boards, including Diversity and Inclusion Professionals, 617Peak, and The YMCA of Pawtucket, and is a Pawtucket Mayor’s Community Board member.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.