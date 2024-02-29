Mary is a member of the Tax Group and a Co-Leader of the Private Equity Tax Co-Sourcing Practice. She provides tax department outsourcing services and state and local tax consulting to private equity and alternative asset management funds. She has more than 10 years of experience providing tax services to a variety of industries, including assisting clients with federal, state, and foreign tax compliance projects, as well as planning for both the entity and its owners. She received a Bachelor Science from the University of Rhode Island and a Master of Business Administration from Providence College.
Home PBN Connect People on the Move Mary Costa Promoted to Managing Director at CBIZ & MHM
