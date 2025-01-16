Mass. accounting firm merges into Providence-based KLR

PROVIDENCE – Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd., Rhode Island’s largest accounting firm, is growing. KLR, which is based in Providence, says it is merging with Andover, Mass.-based Sullivan Bille P.C., which will allow KLR to operate three offices in Greater Boston and extend services into New Hampshire and southern Maine. the Sullivan Bille name will disappear and its Andover headquarters will now become a KLR hub to serve clients in those regions, as well as the northern sections of Boston. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We are thrilled to welcome Sullivan Bille P.C. to the KLR family,” said Paul Oliveira, KLR CEO. “This merger represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy, enabling us to deepen our connections in New England and bring our full suite of accounting, tax, and advisory services closer to our clients in northern Boston and New Hampshire.” Sullivan Bille – founded in 1972 – has 25 employees, which will boost KLR's total headcount to 325 in eight offices, according to the firms. “Joining KLR presents an exciting opportunity for our team and clients,” said Charles Comtois, shareholder at Sullivan Bille P.C. “Our shared values and focus on client success make this partnership a perfect fit. Together, we will offer a wider array of services while maintaining the close, personalized attention that our clients have come to rely on.” KLR – the origins of which date back to 1983 when Larry Kahn and Alan Litwin formed Kahn Litwin & Co. Ltd. in Providence – is by far the largest accounting firm operating in Rhode Island, with 113 certified public accountants on staff in the state, according to Providence Business News' 2025 Book of Lists. The merger is the latest in a wave of consolidations in the accounting industry. Most recently, CBIZ Inc., a leading national professional services adviser, acquired Marcum LLP in November in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $2.3 billion. Both firms had Rhode Island offices.