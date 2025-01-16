Mass. accounting firm merges into Providence-based KLR

By
-
SULLIVAN BILLE P.C., an accounting and advisory firm in Andover, Mass., is merging with Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd., KLR announced Wednesday. 

PROVIDENCE – Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd., Rhode Island’s largest accounting firm, is growing. KLR, which is based in Providence, says it is merging with Andover, Mass.-based Sullivan Bille P.C., which will allow KLR to operate three offices in Greater Boston and extend services into New Hampshire and southern Maine. the Sullivan Bille name

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Diversity matters at Amgen

We believe our differences lead to better science and better business outcomes, enabling us to…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR