Mass. Bankers Association gives Tangen lifetime achievement award

FALL RIVER – BankFive CEO and President Anne P. Tangen recently received the 2024 Women in Banking Lifetime Achievement Award from the Massachusetts Bankers Association.

Also known as Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank, the community bank has locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Tangen was presented the award at The Women and Allies in Banking Conference, where she and other female industry leaders were honored for “outstanding achievements by remarkable individuals who have demonstrated leadership, professionalism and community service in the banking and finance industries,” according to a news release.

Association CEO and President Kathleen Murphy said Tangen “has made an indelible mark on the banking industry” and is inspiring future leaders.

- Advertisement -

“With this award, we pay tribute to a visionary leader who has consistently demonstrated excellence, innovation and remarkable achievements that have shaped the landscape of the industry and set new standards for leadership,” Murphy said.

Tangen has worked in the financial services industry for decades, developing business and product strategies for wealth management, institutional asset management and cash management services, according to the release, and has earned a reputation as “a trusted leader, skilled negotiator, facilitator, relationship-builder and problem-solver.”

BankFive said it has earned multiple awards and recognitions under Tangen’s leadership, including being ranked among the “Top 100 Women-Led Businesses” by The Women’s Edge and being named among the Boston Business Journal’s “Top Charitable Contributors.”

Tangen said it was an honor to receive the award.

“It has been a privilege to work in such a dynamic field with so many talented and dedicated people, and to be a part of an industry that continues to evolve to meet the needs of its customers, employees and communities,” Tangen said.

A University of Vermont graduate with a bachelor’s degree in economics, Tangen founded the Alden Pettengill Foundation and serves on the boards of the Massachusetts Bankers Association, Rhode Island Bankers Association, Federal Reserve Deposit Council and the Argosy Collegiate Charter School in Fall River. She also serves on the SouthCoast Community Foundation, Southcoast Health President’s Council and the Savings Banks Employees Retirement Association. Tangen was recently appointed to the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston’s Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council and is the delegate who will represent District 1 on a national level.