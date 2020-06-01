Mass. banks, credit unions announce new policies as branches reopen

PROVIDENCE – Massachusetts banks and credit unions are beginning to reopen their branch lobbies, but with new measures in place to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, according to a joint statement from the Massachusetts Bankers Association and Massachusetts Credit Unions.

While all banks and credit unions will enforce mask-wearing, some are also taking additional steps to verify customer identities, asking them to temporarily lower their masks upon entering branches to confirm who they are before completing any transactions.

Other changes being considered are establishing set hours for older adults, who are most at-risk, to do their banking; new layouts and protective barriers to enforce social distancing; and separate lines for each teller.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

