Mass. business incubator arrives in Providence

By
-
SETTING UP SHOP: Laura Guillén, the new Rhode Island executive director for Entrepreneurship for All, is forming a network of mentors and prospective program participants. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Getting a business off the ground is no easy feat, especially for people of color. And if Rhode Island’s undersized share of minority-owned businesses is any indication, the Ocean State needs to do more to pave the way. Which is why a Massachusetts-based nonprofit that specializes in free programs for minority entrepreneurs is expanding into…

