Mass. company buys Warwick shopping center for $12.35M

WARWICK – A 160,000-square-foot shopping center on Bald Hill Road was recently bought for $12.35 million by a Southborough, Mass.-based real estate development company called Capital Group Properties.

The property, known as Warwick Center, is located at 1350 Bald Hill Road. Capital Group Properties said it bought the property from Nuveen, a large institutional asset manager, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of financial planning firm TIAA.

The property sale marks Capital Group Properties’ first retail acquisition in Rhode Island, the company said.

Nuveen had owned the property since 2007 through a limited liability firm it established called DDRTC Warwick Center LLC. The warranty deed documenting the sale, which was recorded with the city on March 8, shows that Capital Group Properties bought the property through a limited liability company of its own called 1350 Bald Hill Road LLC.

The shopping center, constructed in 2002, was valued by Warwick city assessors last year at $21 million, according to public records.

The shopping center, including six retail and restaurant buildings, is located on 14.61 acres of land along the high trafficked intersection of Interstate 95 and Interstate 295.

Tenants of those buildings include Barnes & Noble book store, Carrabba’s Italian Restaurant, Ulta Beauty, DSW, Edge Fitness and Walpole Outdoors.

Capital Group Properties said it plans to invest money to improve the shopping plaza, which it called a “prime retail” destination on a corridor that sees more than 35,000 vehicles per day.

“Capital Group Properties plans to make capital improvements to upgrade the shopping center, such as enhancements to landscaping, the parking lot, pylon sign, lighting and building façades,” the company said in an announcement of the acquisition.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.