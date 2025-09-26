Mass Data Defense provides on-demand cybersecurity access

PBN 2025 INNOVATIVE COMPANIES

Information Technology Services: Mass Data Defense Corp.

NO MATTER THE INDUSTRY, protecting sensitive data has now more than ever become a major priority across the board. So, a Burrillville-based cybersecurity firm is now offering new solutions to keep important information under lock and key.

Mass Data Defense Corp. recently developed its Data Security Platform as a Service, a cloud-native solution that transforms how organizations protect sensitive data. This innovative platform, also known as DSPaaS, eliminates the traditional need for complex hardware infrastructure by providing on-demand access to essential security tools, fundamentally changing the cybersecurity landscape.

Mass Data founder and CEO Saul Garcia says the company’s primary innovation lies in consolidating multiple security functions into a single, scalable platform. DSPaaS combines encryption and key management, data discovery and classification, and secrets management into one cohesive solution. This integration, Garcia says, addresses the fragmentation that typically plagues cybersecurity implementations.

“This platform is designed to scale with your organization, providing flexibility and robustness in managing data security needs,” Garcia said in the company’s application.

Mass Data’s Data Protection Gateway introduces a policy-driven approach that supports both cloud-native and legacy systems.

The company additionally offers both vaulted and vault-less tokenization options, providing organizations with customizable data protection strategies that adapt to various use cases across data centers, cloud platforms and big data environments.

Mass Data’s automation capabilities have generated more than $10 million in labor cost savings, demonstrating the platform’s efficiency in reducing manual security processes. This technological leadership has positioned the company as a trusted partner across finance, aerospace and defense sectors, establishing strong market differentiation and enabling global expansion.

Mass Data’s expert-led training programs, Garcia says, further amplify customer value by developing internal capabilities, ensuring teams can effectively deploy and manage advanced cybersecurity ­solutions.

(Editor’s note: This profile was written using an artificial intelligence program and supported by honoree nominations and applications. The material was reviewed, fact-checked and edited for style and accuracy by Providence Business News editorial staff.)