Mass. education commissioner Riley to step down March 15

EVERETT, Mass. – The education commissioner who both helped further propel the commonwealth as being a national leader in student performance and guide K-12 education through the COVID-19 pandemic will step down from his post next month.
In a Feb. 15 letter to the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, Jeffrey C. Riley announced that he will resign effective March 15 after serving as education commissioner for six years. Along with feeling that “now is the right time to pass the baton,” Riley wrote that he is resigning for family reasons. Specifically, Riley wrote that caring for his aging parents “requires more of my time” and offering such support “is not compatible with the demands of the commissioner’s job.”
“More broadly, as I reflected on major new initiatives such as the Literacy Launch, I realized the commonwealth’s needs and deserves a commissioner who can commit on an all-in basis for at least another five years,” Riley wrote, “and I simply cannot do that.”
Riley also plans to recommend Massachusetts Education Deputy Commissioner Russell Johnson to the board to serve as acting commissioner, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says, with Riley serving as an advisor for the rest of the school year.
“Commissioner Riley led DESE through a transformative period, overcoming unprecedented challenges and working hard to ensure that every student in Massachusetts receives a high-quality education,” Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said in a statement. “Gov. [Maura] Healey and I have appreciated his partnership throughout the first year of our administration and thank him for his leadership on behalf of the people of Massachusetts.”
DESE says Riley has worked more than three decades in education working to improve academic outcomes for K-12 students across the commonwealth, including as education commissioner since 2018. Riley noted that the commonwealth remained the top-ranked state on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress, commonly known as the “Nation’s Report Card,” for student achievement.
Among the academic accolades that education leaders within the commonwealth Riley cited in his letter include “significant expansion” of its early college programs and after-dark career technical education programs; creating new innovative science and civics assessments; developing and implementing new individual education programs to help students with disabilities achieve better academic outcomes; and adopting new health and physical education curricula that are more responsive to student needs, among others.
Also, Massachusetts, through Riley’s guidance, implemented multiple initiatives, including requiring schools to return to in-person learning in April 2021, to help schools in the commonwealth get through the pandemic. Additionally, commonwealth education leaders, Riley wrote, issued comprehensive guidance to support students’ academic and social-emotional recovery from the pandemic, as well as provided mental health grants to various school districts.
“I believe the time is right for a new commissioner to work with the board and department staff to implement our vision and key strategies through to completion,” Riley wrote.
