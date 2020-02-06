Mass. firm SchoolWorks to conduct reviews of 22 low-performing R.I. schools

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Education has hired a Massachusetts firm to conduct reviews of multiple schools across the state that have been performing poorly, RIDE announced Thursday.
The reviews will commence in early March.
SchoolWorks, a Southwick, Mass.-based nonprofit, is being brought on to review 22 schools within Providence, Woonsocket, Pawtucket, Central Falls, the Chariho Regional district. These schools received 1-star ratings for accountability on the RIDE Report Card evaluating school performance and federally identified for comprehensive support and improvement.
R.I. Department of Education spokesperson Meg Geoghegan said the reviews – which will start March 2 – will be conducted by a team made up of a combination of SchoolWorks and/or RIDE staff. The reviews will include multiple measures, including interviewing school staff, analyzing student-performance data and classroom observations, Geoghegan said.
The review team will report their findings – which will be made public upon completion, Geoghegan said – to each school’s community advisory board and then to the R.I. Council on Elementary and Secondary Education.
The following schools will be subject to review:
- 360 High School, Providence
- Alfred Lima Sr. Elementary School, Providence
- Bernon Heights School, Woonsocket
- Central High School, Providence
- Chariho Alternative Learning Academy, Richmond
- Charles E. Shea High School, Pawtucket
- Earl F. Calcutt Middle School, Central Falls
- Jorge Alvarez High School, Providence
- Gilbert Stuart Middle School, Providence
- Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence
- Hope High School, Providence
- Joseph Jenks Middle School, Pawtucket
- Kevin K. Coleman Elementary School, Woonsocket
- Mount Pleasant High School, Providence
- Nathan Bishop Middle School, Providence
- Rhode Island School for the Deaf, Providence
- Samuel Slater Middle School, Pawtucket
- Sheila Skip Nowell Leadership Academy, Central Falls and Providence campuses
- Urban Collaborative Accelerated Program, Providence
- West Broadway Middle School, Providence
- William B. Cooley Sr. High School and the Providence Academy, Providence
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. Follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
