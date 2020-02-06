Mass. firm SchoolWorks to conduct reviews of 22 low-performing R.I. schools

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Education has hired a Massachusetts firm to conduct reviews of multiple schools across the state that have been performing poorly, RIDE announced Thursday.

The reviews will commence in early March.

SchoolWorks, a Southwick, Mass.-based nonprofit, is being brought on to review 22 schools within Providence, Woonsocket, Pawtucket, Central Falls, the Chariho Regional district. These schools received 1-star ratings for accountability on the RIDE Report Card evaluating school performance and federally identified for comprehensive support and improvement.

R.I. Department of Education spokesperson Meg Geoghegan said the reviews – which will start March 2 – will be conducted by a team made up of a combination of SchoolWorks and/or RIDE staff. The reviews will include multiple measures, including interviewing school staff, analyzing student-performance data and classroom observations, Geoghegan said.

The review team will report their findings – which will be made public upon completion, Geoghegan said – to each school’s community advisory board and then to the R.I. Council on Elementary and Secondary Education.

The following schools will be subject to review:

360 High School , Providence

, Providence Alfred Lima Sr. Elementary School , Providence

, Providence Bernon Heights School , Woonsocket

, Woonsocket Central High School , Providence

, Providence Chariho Alternative Learning Academy , Richmond

, Richmond Charles E. Shea High School , Pawtucket

, Pawtucket Earl F. Calcutt Middle School , Central Falls

, Central Falls Jorge Alvarez High School , Providence

, Providence Gilbert Stuart Middle School , Providence

, Providence Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School , Providence

, Providence Hope High School , Providence

, Providence Joseph Jenks Middle School , Pawtucket

, Pawtucket Kevin K. Coleman Elementary School , Woonsocket

, Woonsocket Mount Pleasant High School , Providence

, Providence Nathan Bishop Middle School , Providence

, Providence Rhode Island School for the Deaf , Providence

, Providence Samuel Slater Middle School , Pawtucket

, Pawtucket Sheila Skip Nowell Leadership Academy , Central Falls and Providence campuses

, Central Falls and Providence campuses Urban Collaborative Accelerated Program , Providence

, Providence West Broadway Middle School , Providence

, Providence William B. Cooley Sr. High School and the Providence Academy, Providence

