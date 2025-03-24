Mass. man admits robbing Smithfield bank branch of $2.4K

SMITHFIELD – A Massachusetts man admitted to a federal judge that he robbed a local bank branch of more than $2,400, Acting U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Sara Miron Bloom said on Monday. Radelle Hubbard, 47, of Springfield, admitted that on March 23, 2023, he entered a bank branch located inside a supermarket and told bank tellers, “I have a gun, give me all the large bills from your drawer.” The tellers handed over $2,420 in cash before Hubbard fled the bank. The tellers told police they did not see a firearm. Bloom said a private citizen followed Hubbard and gave law enforcement a vehicle description and license plate number. Massachusetts State Police saw the vehicle and eventually arrested the suspect after a chase that involved the use of spike trips to puncture the vehicle’s tires. Police seized $2,341 in cash and a high-capacity firearm from inside the vehicle. Hubbard pleaded guilty on March 21 to a charge of bank robbery. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 24.