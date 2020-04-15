Mass. nears 1,000 virus deaths, will get more equipment

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts is approaching a grim coronavirus milestone, with the state likely to surpass 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday.

State public health officials reported 113 new deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 957. Of those, 444 occurred at long-term care facilities.

The state’s first COVID-19 death was reported March 20. Gov. Charlie Baker has said he expects the outbreak to peak near the end of April.

Virus data

Massachusetts is beginning to release more information about the scope of the outbreak, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Wednesday.

The state will make public the number of cases by city and town, she said at a news conference, unless there are fewer than five cases in communities with populations of less than 50,000 to help protect the privacy of individuals.

Health officials have also begun reporting cases by race and ethnicity, although Sudders said those statistics are incomplete.

The state is also reporting daily hospital bed capacity – including the number of available beds – and the number of workers and residents in long-term care facilities who have tested positive.

More personal protective equipment

Massachusetts is getting about a million pieces of personal protective equipment from the federal government.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency notified the state Wednesday morning about the shipment, which Gov. Charlie Baker said will include about 650,000 masks and 260 Tyvek suits.

The state is also working to inspect and count another portion of equipment arranged by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft that arrived late Tuesday night, he said.

Red Sox food fund

The Boston Red Sox charitable foundation has established a fund to help ensure no one goes hungry during the pandemic.

The team on Wednesday announced the creation of the Red Sox Foundation Emergency Hardship Fund to help people who are experiencing food insecurity in New England and near the team’s spring training home in southwest Florida.

After looking at several issues facing families during the pandemic, the foundation found food insecurity to be the most pervasive in the team’s home communities, foundation Executive Director Bekah Salwasser said in an emailed statement.

The fund was started with $300,000 from the foundation, with additional support from players and management.

Applicants who demonstrate financial hardship will be eligible to receive a $250 grocery gift card.

Federal Medical Center

Lawyers filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking the release of sick and elderly prisoners being held at a federal detention center in Massachusetts.

The lawsuit calls the Federal Medical Center in Devens a “powder keg of potential infection and death from COVID-19.”

FMC Devens includes a medical center for inmates who need long-term medical or mental health treatment and an adjacent minimum security facility for prisoners serving short sentences or those nearing their release date.

The lawsuit says prisoners there are at “uniquely high risk of infection, serious illness, and death” due to their age and medical conditions.

The lawyers are asking for the release or transfer to home confinement of enough prisoners to ensure that those remaining can follow social distancing guidelines.

There were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the facility as of Wednesday.

An email seeking comment was sent to the federal Bureau of Prisons.