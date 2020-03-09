Mass. positive coronavirus cases up to 41

BOSTON (AP) — The number of people in Massachusetts who have tested positive for the new coronavirus has jumped to 41 — up from the 28 reported Sunday, state public health officials said Monday.

Of the 41 confirmed or presumptive positive cases, 32 are associated with a Biogen employee meeting held in late February at a Boston hotel. The cases are either employees or close contacts of employees.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also announced late Monday that the city has decided to cancel its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade as a precautionary measure.

State Department of Public Health officials said that all of the new presumptive positive cases are in isolation at home or are in a health care setting. Of the 41 cases, four individuals have been hospitalized.

There remains one confirmed case in Massachusetts. The other cases are considered presumptive until confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition to those cases associated with the Biogen conference, four cases are considered travel-related and five are under investigation.