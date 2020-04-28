Mass. stay-at-home advisory extended to May 18

BOSTON (AP) – Gov. Charlie Baker is extending Massachusetts’ stay-at-home advisory from May 4 until May 18 as the state continues to battle the spread of the coronavirus.

All nonessential businesses will also remain closed until the new deadline, Baker said Tuesday.

While the state has made progress combating COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, Baker said it’s still too early to begin lifting restrictions that have helped slow the virus.

Hospitalizations for patients with the virus have begun to plateau, but the state still hasn’t seen the declines needed to ease up on social distancing and other steps the state has taken, Baker said at a press conference.

“You need to see downward trends,” he said.

Baker also said he is naming a reopening advisory board of business and political leaders, including Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, to help come up with a road map to safely reopen the Massachusetts economy. Baker said he wants that report by May 18.

“If we act too soon, we could risk a spike in infections” that could force the state to again impose restrictions on businesses and prompt another stay-at-home advisory, Baker said.

When it happens, the reopening will be phased in, Baker added.

“This is not everyone at once,” he said.

Baker said he’s also extending a ban on gatherings of 10 or more people until May 18.

Steve LeBlanc and Mark Pratt are reporters for The Associated Press.