Mass. to begin phasing out COVID-19 business restrictions, relax outdoor mask mandate

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts will begin phasing out pandemic-related business restrictions next month and is relaxing its outdoor mask mandate, as the numbers of hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19 continue to decline in the state, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration said on Tuesday.

The governor announced plans for a reduction in COVID-19-related business restrictions to take effect in phases on May 10, May 29 and Aug. 1, that eventually will lift all business restrictions and capacity limits in the state.

Beginning April 30, face masks will only be required outside in public when it’s not possible to socially distance – or when required for other reasons, including at outdoor events.

Face coverings will still be required at all times in indoor public places, including stores.

Face coverings will also continue to be required at all times at events, whether held indoors or outdoors and whether held in a public space or private home, except when eating or drinking.

At smaller gatherings in private homes, face coverings are recommended but not required.

The $300 fine that had been put in place as an enforcement mechanism will also be eliminated.

Starting May 10:

Indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and ballparks will be able to open at 25%, an increase from the currently allowed 12%.

Amusement parks, outdoor water parks and theme parks will also be allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

Road races and other large outdoor amateur or professional group athletic events will be permitted to take place with staggered starts.

Youth and adult amateur sports tournaments will be allowed for moderate and high risk sports.

Singing will be permitted indoors with strict distancing requirements at performance venues, restaurants, event venues and other businesses.

Starting May 29th (Subject to health and vaccination data):

Gathering limits will increase to 200 individuals indoors and 250 people outdoors for event venues, public settings and private settings.

Street festivals, parades and agricultural festivals will be able to open at 50% capacity.

Bars, beer gardens, breweries, wineries and distilleries, will be subject to restaurant rules with seated service only and a 90 minute limit and no dance floors.

Restaurant guidance will be updated to eliminate the requirement that food be served with alcohol and the maximum table size will be raised to 10.

Starting Aug. 1 (Subject to health and vaccination data):

The state will permit the opening of: dance clubs and nightclubs; saunas, hot-tubs, and steam rooms at fitness centers, health clubs and other facilities; indoor water parks; and ball pits.

All industry restrictions will be lifted and capacity restrictions will increase to 100% and the state gathering limit will be rescinded.

The state noted the Aug. 1 target date is subject to change.

PBN contributed to this article.