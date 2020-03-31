Massachusetts Bankers Association urges customers to bank electronically

PROVIDENCE – Financial institutions are among the essential businesses exempt from forced closure under Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker’s executive order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean they want customers flocking to their branches.

The Massachusetts Bankers Association urged customers to stay home and use online or mobile banking, according to a news release.

Bank customers who need access to in-person banking services are encouraged to check with their individual bank, as many have reduced lobby hours, switched to drive-thru service only or closed altogether, mirroring practices adopted by many Rhode Island banks.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

