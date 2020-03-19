Massachusetts-based real estate attorneys expand into R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Simple Title Closing & Escrow PLLC expanded recently from the North Shore of Massachusetts into Rhode Island, the company announced.

The law firm, based in Danvers, Mass., opened in 2017 and has six attorneys.

The company will provide real estate closings in Rhode Island and other services.

“We look forward to making real estate dreams come true in Rhode Island and would never have been able to reach this milestone without our Massachusetts business partners,” said George M. Megaloudis, co-founder of Simple Title, in a statement.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.