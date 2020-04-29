MassBenchmarks: Mass. GDP drops 6.1% in Q1 as state enters into recession

BOSTON – The gross domestic product of Massachusetts declined at an estimated annualized 6.1% in the first quarter, MassBenchmarks said Wednesday.

The publication said that both Massachusetts and the United States economies have entered into a recession that began in the second half of the March due to the economic effects of COVID-19. It noted that recent economic figures for March were measured prior to mass closures, layoffs and unemployment filings due to COVID-19 in late March and in April – meaning its indicators have not fully accounted for the economic downturn caused by the virus.

MassBenchmarks said its leading economic indicator for the Bay State in March was -3.8% and its projected three-month average was -2.6%. The state economy was also projected to decline at a rate of 3.8% over the next six months. However, the decline in Massachusetts GDP was expected to be in the order of 25% to 50% on an annual basis in the second quarter, the publication said.

Recent numbers reflecting unemployment benefit filings in the state would suggest Massachusetts’ unemployment rate was closer to about 20% in mid-April, considerably higher than the 3% reported from mid-March, the report noted.

- Advertisement -

United States GDP was said to have declined at a 4.8% annualized rate by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics earlier on Wednesday.

MassBenchmarks is published by the University of Massachusetts Donahue Institute in cooperation with the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.