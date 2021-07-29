MassBenchmarks: Mass. GDP expands at 6.2% annual rate in Q2

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

BOSTON – Massachusetts' gross domestic product expanded at an annualized rate of 6.2% in the second quarter, slower than the national rate of 6.5%, MassBenchmarks said on Thursday. The state’s GDP was estimated to have grown at an annualized rate of 6.9% in the first quarter of the year. The state’s payroll employment increased at…