MassBenchmarks: Mass. GDP falls at record 43.8% annual rate in Q2

BOSTON – The Massachusetts economy contracted at a 43.8% annualized rate, faster than the national annual rate of 32.9%, MassBenchmarks said on Thursday. The declines are the largest in gross domestic product in both state and United States history.

The Massachusetts economy had contracted at a 5.1% annualized rate in the first quarter.

The GDP decline in the Bay State was largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on leisure and hospitality, personal services, construction, retail and wholesale, health care, education and manufacturing industries.

MassBenchmarks is published by the University of Massachusetts Donahue Institute in cooperation with the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. The report noted that many states in the Northeast have been impacted more severely economically than other regions, as they shut down earlier and began to reopen later then other areas in the country.

- Advertisement -

Payroll employment declined 16.5% in the second quarter in Massachusetts, reflecting a 51.4% annualized decline. Year over year, employment declined 16.3% in the state.

MassBenchmarks also estimates that salary income in the state declined by 10.3% year over year in the quarter.

“As the economy continues to reopen, third quarter growth should be sharply higher,” said Alan Clayton-Matthews, MassBenchmarks senior contributing editor and professor emeritus of economics and public policy at Northeastern University. “Given that Massachusetts started opening up later than most other states and is having success limiting the spread of COVID-19 thus far, there is the very real possibility that state performance in the third quarter will outpace that of the nation.”

The full report may be viewed online.

Chris Bergenheim is the PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenheim@PBN.com.