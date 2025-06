Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on July 7th.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Weeks after a devastating fire, The Matunuk Oyster Bar will open for outdoor dining. After receiving approvals from both the General Assembly and the town, the eatery on Succotash Road will serve its popular oysters and seafood dishes under a tent in the parking lot across the street at the Matunuck Marina.

“We are incredibly grateful to our municipal and state leaders for their partnership in helping us execute this plan,” Matunuck Oyster Bar owner Perry Raso said. “This outdoor dining space will allow us to welcome guests back this summer, as well as keep many of our valued team members employed.”

Under the tent, table-side dining and grab-and-go options will be offered daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. A valet team will assist patrons.

The eatery’s building sustained significant damage after a fire broke out in the early hours of May 20. No official cause of the fire has been determined; however,

the R.I. fire marshal's office announced on May 23 it may have been accidental.

On June 12, The General Assembly approved legislation to allow the eatery to set up for outside dining. Sponsored by

Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee, D-Narragansett, and Sen. V. Susan Sosnowski, D-South Kingstown, the law allows restaurants to operate with outdoor seating and a mobile kitchen after sustaining damage by a natural disaster or fire.

South Kingstown followed with approvals for outdoor seating capacity and parking.

Raso opened Matunuck Oyster Bar in 2009 as an extension of his oyster farm on Potter Road in the East Matunuck village. The restaurant regularly offers oyster farm tours for the public.

The oyster bar’s littlenecks and chourico dish was lauded as one of the “Best Dishes” of the year in 2023. USA Today listed the location on its “Restaurants of the Year ” list in 2024.