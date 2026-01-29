Mauricio Garces of PRMI Recognized as Top RIHousing Lender for Second Consecutive Year

CRANSTON, RI – Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) celebrates Mauricio Garces for being named RIHousing’s Top Participating Lender for 2025, a distinction he also held in 2024. In addition, Garces achieved a national ranking of #2 Loan Officer by volume among all PRMI Loan Officers, highlighting his expertise and impact on a national scale.

With more than 25 years in the mortgage industry and seven years at PRMI, Garces is a proven leader committed to expanding access to homeownership across Rhode Island. His leadership and consistent performance have been instrumental in PRMI’s continued success with RIHousing, whose local division was also acknowledged as the top Participating Lender in 2025.

“Mauricio’s commitment to expanding homeownership truly sets the standard,” said PRMI Division President Sean Zierak. “His leadership has been instrumental in allowing us to serve more first-time home buyers and deepen our impact throughout the community.”

In 2025, Garces originated $35 million in loan volume, ranking as Rhode Island’s #1 FHA loan officer and helping 110 families achieve homeownership. He credits his success to the collaborative support of the team at PRMI, and his steadfast dedication to supporting first-time buyers and the Hispanic community.

- Advertisement -

“I’m honored to help families reach their homeownership goals and proud to partner with PRMI and RIHousing to make that possible,” said Garces.

In 2026, Garces remains committed to expanding homeownership across Rhode Island by combining RIHousing programs, local expertise of his team at PRMI, and trusted real estate partnerships.

Mauricio is at 647 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston, RI at the local Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. Branch. To contact Mauricio, please email: mgarces@primeres.com or call (401) 659-5663.

For more information about home financing, connect with PRMI on Instagram @primeresmortgageinc and https://www.facebook.com/primeresmortgageinc or get started on your loan at www.primarylocal.com.

About Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.

Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) is a nationally recognized mortgage lender licensed in 49 states. PRMI is committed to making homeownership accessible by offering a wide range of loan products, personalized service, and expert guidance.

https://primarylocal.com/team/mauricio-garces/

