Mawney Carpenter House on College Hill sells for $1.58M

PROVIDENCE – A bright-yellow multifamily home on College Hill known as the Mawney Carpenter House recently sold for $1.58 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in this transaction.

The 18 Halsey St. property contains a total of 5,600 square feet of living space, with eight bedrooms and five bathrooms. There are three separate living units throughout the home’s finished basement, first floor, finished upper story and finished attic, along with a detached garage containing a residential loft, the real estate firm said.

The historic colonial-style home was relocated from its original foundation on North Main Street in 1973, according to Residential Properties.

The property, which recently had its roofs replaced, features a curved staircase and detailed inlay flooring, along with three fireplaces, the real estate firm said.

The home’s first-floor kitchen features inlay shaker cabinets, an island and a large dining area, the firm said. On the second floor, the primary suite features a fireplace, and there’s also a cedar closet in the second-floor unit, according to Residential Properties.

The finished attic comes with a storage room and a great skylight in the ceiling, the firm said.

Outside, the home includes a 200-square-foot patio and an enclosed yard.

The home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal 2024 as being worth $972,000, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that amount, $405,500 is attributed to the property’s 0.22 acres of land.

Residential Properties sales associate Gerri Schiffman represented the buyer. The seller was represented by Lindsay Pettinelli, of Churchill & Banks Co., according to the Zillow page for the property.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Cheryl Granai, of Bristol, and it was purchased by Konstantina Svokos and Alexis Svokos, both of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.