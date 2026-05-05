Mayor: Aspen Aerogels eyes reopening East Providence plant on May 12

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ROBERTO DASILVA, mayor of East Providence, told Providence Business News Tuesday that Aspen Aerogels is planning to reopen its East Providence Plant on May 12. /PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

EAST PROVIDENCE – Aspen Aerogels Inc. is on track to restart operations at its Dexter Road facility as soon as May 12, more than a month after an April 8 explosion injured 11 employees and forced the plant to shut down, Mayor Roberto L. DaSilva told Providence Business News on Tuesday. DaSilva said the timeline

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