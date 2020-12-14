MBTA to weigh service cuts despite opposition

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts’ transit agency is expected to consider service cuts to the Boston-area’s public transportation system.

The board of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is slated to meet Monday to discuss service cuts proposed in the wake of plummeting ridership during the coronavirus pandemic. The board last week deferred the discussion and vote.

T General Manager Steven Poftak requested the delay in light of recent developments, including federal approval and rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine and another possible round of federal stimulus to help states with the pandemic.

He said the agency should continue to work with labor unions and other groups to find ways to reduce costs while preserving essential services.

The proposed cuts announced in November would eliminate weekend commuter rail services, 25 bus routes, all ferry service and subway service after midnight over the course of 2021 because of the drop in ridership and revenue during the pandemic.

Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, pubic transportation advocates and other leaders in communities served by the transit agency have called on the MBTA not to move forward with the proposal.

But Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has defended the agency’s reduction plan, saying spending additional money on buses and trains with few riders makes no sense.