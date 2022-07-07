McCormack named director of R.I. State Council on the Arts

PROVIDENCE – Lynne McCormack, a veteran arts, culture and community development leader, was named the new director of the R.I. State Council on the Arts Thursday.

The Cranston resident previously served as the national program director of creative placemaking for the Local Initiatives Support Corp., a national nonprofit financial institution that supports community development initiatives throughout the country. Previously, McCormack was director of Art, Culture + Tourism in the city of Providence, serving five mayors and taking charge of the city’s first comprehensive cultural plan in 2009.

“Throughout Lynne’s career, time and time again she has proven her passion and commitment to the arts and culture community in Providence, our state and nationally,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee. “Under her leadership and with her experience, diligence, passion and consistency, our state’s arts council will continue to thrive and grow.”

During her tenure with Providence, McCormack forged partnerships throughout government that resulted in a summer youth workforce development program, planning and zoning policy changes, and increased funding for artists, designers and organizations through community development block grant programs, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, transit and economic development funds.

“I am thrilled to return to service to Rhode Island’s arts and culture community. I recognize the incredible work that the staff of RISCA has done throughout the pandemic, and it will be a pleasure to work alongside such a wonderful team,” McCormack said. “Rhode Island’s arts community is among the most diverse and connected in the nation. I am looking forward to serving Rhode Island in this leadership position.”

McCormack earned her bachelor’s in fine arts from the Rhode Island School of Design and continues to employ creative practice and design-based thinking in her work as an arts administrator.