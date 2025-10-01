McDonald Joins NBC as CFO

Kevin McDonald has joined the Narragansett Bay Commission as Chief Financial Officer, where he will oversee the agency’s $302 M annual budget, which includes significant infrastructure investments such as the final phase of the agency’s Combined Sewer Overflow project. Mc Donald previously served as Director of Loan Operations for the US Army Corps of Engineers Water Infrastructure Financing Program and as a Senior Underwriter for the USEPA’s Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act Program. He has an undergraduate degree from Brown University and a graduate degree from Harvard University.