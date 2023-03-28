McIsaac named CEP and President of Bluestone Bank

RAYNHAM – Meg McIsaac, who has more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry, has been named the new CEO and president of Bluestone Bank, the bank announced March 23.

McIsaac succeeds former CEO Peter Dello Russo, who retired from leading Bluestone at the end of last year. Dello Russo had served as Bridgewater Savings Bank’s CEO before its 2020 merger with Mansfield Bank – where McIsaac was CEO and president of.

Bluestone says McIsaac currently serves as a board director and vice chairperson for the Massachusetts Bankers Association and as a member of the American Bankers Association Advisory Committee for mutual banks. She also was recently elected to the board of the Deposit Insurance Fund, which provides excess deposit insurance to Massachusetts member banks.

“Being a Community Bank isn’t just a mindset – it’s a set of actions that support the well-being of our customers and the communities we’re all part of,” McIsaac said in a statement. “At Bluestone, we are firmly committed to our role as a local resource. Whether sponsoring scholarships for promising students, rolling up our sleeves for local organizations, or investing in causes like affordable housing and education, we’re thinking of our neighborhoods and neighbors – asking how we can help.”

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.