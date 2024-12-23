McKee: 650K affected by cyberattack; stolen data has not surfaced

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The cyberattack on the state’s RIBridges public benefits computer system earlier this month has resulted in the theft of the personal data of about 650,000 individuals, Gov. Daniel J. McKee said Monday. The information was taken by ransomware group Brain Cypher, which included Social Security and bank account numbers, along with information from

PROVIDENCE –

The cyberattack on the state’s RIBridges public benefits computer system

earlier this month has resulted in the theft of the personal data of about 650,000 individuals, Gov. Daniel J. McKee said Monday.

The information was taken by ransomware group Brain Cypher, which included Social Security and bank account numbers, along with information from health insurance received through HealthSourceRI.

Chief Information Security Officer Brian Tardiff said Monday the stolen data has not been identified on the so-called dark web and the administration has not had any conversations with representatives of Brain Cypher, adding that Deloitte Consulting LLP, which holds a $99 million state contract to manage the RIBridges system, has been in continuous contact with the group and “is managing the engagement.”

In an emailed statement to Providence Business News in response to the administration's update, Deloitte spokesperson Karen Walsh declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

The fact that the stolen data has not been seen on the web is small comfort, said Tardiff, noting the criminal organizations financial motivation.

"Just because they are saying they have not released [the data] does not mean it is not already on the dark web," he said.

McKee said the administration is “making progress” in getting RI Bridges back up and running by January.

Healthsource RI Director Lindsey Lang assured beneficiaries there will be no termination of benefits for any individuals currently enrolled in SNAP or other temporary assistance, and any funds expected in January should arrive on time.

Open enrollment on the insurance exchange has been extended to Feb. 28, and customers who have yet to choose their health plans for the next calendar year were again urged to take steps laid out on

cyberalert.ri.gov

.

Kimberly Brito, director of the R.I. Department of Human Services , said the agency has extended its contact center hours.

Exposed individuals can expect to receive a letter in January explaining options for free credit monitoring, said McKee, who implored them in the meantime to take steps to protect their personal information and monitor credit, particularly parents of children.

“If a criminal has your and your child's personal information, they could still impersonate the guardian and initiate credit in your child's name,” he said.