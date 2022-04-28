McKee brushes off low poll numbers, not debating until papers filed

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Thursday brushed off questions about his flagging polling numbers, addressed why he dropped out of an upcoming election forum and denied personal involvement with the termination of a state contract to operate COVID-19 testing sites that was held by a rival gubernatorial candidate’s company.

At a press conference at the R.I. Department of Administration on Thursday afternoon, McKee promoted his administration’s efforts to increase access to early childhood education, workforce reentry programs for prisoners and the sixth annual “Quahog Week” that’s set for May 15-22.

McKee addressed questions about why he was ranked as the country’s third least popular governor in a quarterly Morning Consult poll released Thursday, only ahead of fellow Democratic governors David Ige of Hawaii and Kate Brown of Oregon.

“Polls come and go,” McKee said. “We’re focused on the work that needs to be done, and the budget that we want to get passed, for the programs we want to address.”

In response to another question, McKee said he doesn’t plan to participate in political debates and forums as part of the 2022 gubernatorial election until the candidate declaration period is over and candidates have signed their campaign filings. Candidates do not need to file with the R.I. Department of State until the end of June. This question comes after McKee pulled out a May 5 gubernatorial candidates forum that is being organized by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick.

“I’ll engage in these debates and forums once everyone signs their name on the line that’s running,” McKee said. “The campaign in that respect will begin when that paperwork is filed.”

McKee was also asked if he was involved with the R.I. Department of Health’s decision in January to cut a contract short by two weeks with a company that was operating 12 COVID-19 vaccination sites in the state called Doctors Test Centers. The company was run by Ashley Kalus, who has since launched a Republican campaign for governor, along with her husband. And its contract was not renewed.

“The answer is no,” McKee said. “I didn’t engage with that decision-making. … You’d have to ask [the Department of Health] why they made the shift. Other than that, I can’t give you much more information.”

McKee also said there was no favoritism involved in the transfer of a vaccination contract that was held by Kalus’ company to another firm involving the president of the Pawtucket Country Club, of which the governor is a member. McKee said he also wasn’t aware of Kalus’ plans to run for governor until they were announced in the media in March.

“I don’t know her. I’ve never met her,” McKee said. “Campaigns shouldn’t be getting in the way, in terms of policy, especially during a pandemic.”

Earlier during the press conference, McKee called for support of his $12.8 billion state budget plan and the $19 million that he proposed as an investment in childhood education, which he said would help support the state’s economic recovery.

“The crisis in child care access holds our entire state economy back,” McKee said. “Parents need safe, affordable, quality care for their children to be able to go to work. … It’s essential we invest in child care through the fiscal 2023 budget. We must raise the Child Care Assistance Program rates so that families using the program can access high-quality care and providers can compensate staff fairly. … Let’s pass these proposals and get this done.”

McKee was joined by R.I. Department of Corrections Director Patricia Coyne-Fague, who spoke about three programs meant to help prisoners to obtain a job when they get out from behind bars.

“Our administration is committed to providing these opportunities and pathways to successful reentry,” McKee said.

That includes an Advanced Manufacturing Program involving computerized machining that’s being piloted by the state’s women’s prison facility starting in June in partnership with the Community College of Rhode Island and the nonprofit Polaris MEP, Coyne-Fague said. There’s also a grant-funded, 120-hour “Bridge to Opportunity” pre-apprenticeship program being implemented by the Building Futures Rhode Island organization to serve 50 prisoners over three years, Coyne-Fague said. And lastly, she said, there’s a virtual job fair program being held in June involving the R.I. Department of Labor and Training, allowing inmates to use department equipment to communicate with job coaches, build resumes and develop job interview skills.

“We know employment upon release is a major contributor to recidivism reduction,” Coyne-Fague said. “These programs not only provide inmates with marketable skills but also helps link them to businesses who have expressed a willingness to hire them upon release.”

During her promotion of the upcoming “Quahog Week,” Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos said that last year more than 500 Rhode Island fishers harvested a total 14.3 million quahogs. The large-shelled clams are the “most economically important resource” harvested in the Narragansett Bay, she said.

“They support hundreds of jobs and support a stable income for our fishermen, and also provide fresh local seafood,” Matos said. “We are so lucky, right?”

Terrence Gray, director of the R.I. Department of Environmental Management, said 20 restaurants and markets are signed up to take part in Quahog Week festivities. Others can join by going to www.seafoodrhodeisland.com, where information can be found about the events. Complimentary fresh quahogs will be served during events at the Whalers Brewery in South Kingstown on May 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and in Providence at the Narragansett Brewery on May 19 from 5 to 8 p.m.

“It’s an opportunity to really learn about the industry, talk to the men and women out there, in all weather, in all days, doing the hard work to harvest these clams,” Gray said.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.