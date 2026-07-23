McKee declares State of Emergency over rising electricity costs

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Thursday signed an executive order seeking $28 million in emergency relief to offset the proposed increases to winter electricity rates.
The emergency declaration directs the R.I. Office of Energy Resources to apply to the R.I. Public Utilities Commission for permission to tap Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative reserve funds and distribute credits to the state's more than 450,000 residential electric customers,
providing each about $61 in bill credits, according to the administration.
The declaration also expands eligibility to receive the credits from only low-income households to all residential ratepayers.
The move is in response to Rhode Island Energy's request to the R.I. Public Utilities Commission
to greenlight a 15% increase over last winter's "Last Resort Service" rate, effective Oct. 1.
If approved by state regulators, Rhode Island Energy has estimated customers’ monthly bills would increase by roughly $12 on average.
With ratepayers now facing another double-digit increase this winter, McKee said the order "takes immediate action to protect Rhode Islanders from this energy affordability crisis when they need it most, while we continue fighting for the long-term reforms needed to bring energy costs down.”
“Rhode Islanders have been pushed to the breaking point on energy costs," he said.
The administration says residential accounts more than 90 days past due have increased by more than 40% since May 2023, while the average balance owed has nearly doubled.
In a press release Thursday, the utility said rising wholesale price increases in global energy markets and the cost of supplying electricity across several areas of New England, in addition to a "significant" increase in administrative costs, led to the request.
In response to McKee's relief plan, Angelika Pellegrino, campaign spokesperson for gubernatorial hopeful Helena Foulkes, called McKee's order an “election year” stunt to cover for what she called his “failed energy and environmental policies.”
Foulkes has called for further investments toward a transition away from the overreliance on natural gas and adding more oversight over Rhode Island Energy and the RIPUC.
“After two terms with Dan McKee as their governor, Rhode Islanders have been left with soaring energy costs,” Pellegrino said. “Last time he was on the ballot, Governor McKee signed the Act on Climate. But he missed the part where he had to act.”
McKee has used more than $15 million in RGGI funds during his tenure.
“Emergency relief is needed now, but Rhode Island also needs lasting solutions,” he said.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.