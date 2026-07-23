McKee declares State of Emergency over rising electricity costs

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PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Thursday signed an executive order seeking $28 million in emergency relief to offset the proposed increases to winter electricity rates. The emergency declaration directs the R.I. Office of Energy Resources to apply to the R.I. Public Utilities Commission for permission to tap Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative reserve funds

The emergency declaration directs the R.I. Office of Energy Resources to apply to the R.I. Public Utilities Commission for permission to tap Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative reserve funds and distribute credits to the state's more than 450,000 residential electric customers,

R.I. Public Utilities Commission

15% increase over last winter's "Last Resort Service" rate, effective Oct. 1.

“Rhode Islanders have been pushed to the breaking point on energy costs," he said.

McKee has used more than $15 million in RGGI funds during his tenure.

“Emergency relief is needed now, but Rhode Island also needs lasting solutions,” he said.