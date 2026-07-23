McKee declares State of Emergency over rising electricity costs

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GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE on Thursday signed an executive order seeking $28 million in emergency relief to offset proposed increases to residential winter electricity rates. / AP FILE PHOTO/JOHN ANTCZAK

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Thursday signed an executive order seeking $28 million in emergency relief to offset the proposed increases to winter electricity rates. The emergency declaration directs the R.I. Office of Energy Resources to apply to the R.I. Public Utilities Commission for permission to tap Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative reserve funds

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