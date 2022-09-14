McKee, Dems expected to unite after contentious primary

PROVIDENCE – Following Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s narrow victory for the democratic nomination for governor in Rhode Island, observers expect a contentious Democratic campaign trail to settle down as former opponents unify as a party.

McKee won the nomination by a narrow margin, with former CVS Health Corp. President Helena Buonanno Foulkes in second after a late uptick in support at the polls. Current R.I. Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea, long-considered McKee’s top opponent, finished in third.

Well behind in fourth and fifth, respectively, were former R.I. Secretary of State Matt Brown and community organizer Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz.

Ashley Kalus, a businesswoman and political newcomer, overwhelmingly defeated Jonathan Riccitelli for the Republican nomination for governor.

After emerging from a crowded field in the primary, McKee may shift toward more center-oriented politics in his general election campaign, though likely not dramatically, said John Marion, executive director of Common Cause R.I.

“Political science tells us that candidates tend to move toward the middle after the primary in order to appeal to the mass electorate that will be voting in November,” Marion said, “versus the partisans who voted in the primary.

“But in Rhode Island, Democrats enjoy an overwhelming advantage in party registration,” Marion continued, “so McKee, unlike (candidates) in a traditional swing state, probably won’t have to veer as far toward the middle.”

Reduced polling within the state has made it harder to gauge where the candidates stand in popularity, Marion said, but this high volume of registered Democrat voters within the state and traditional incumbency advantages give McKee a natural edge.

But that doesn’t mean Kalus doesn’t have a chance, Marion said, particularly as “she seems to have significant monetary resources.” McKee, meanwhile, is participating in a public financing program, which limits how much he can spend on his campaign.

Wendy Schiller, a professor of political science at Brown University, said that Democrats need to unify to ensure McKee’s victory, adding that if Kalus gets enough funding and national support, she could pose a threat to McKee.

Additionally, Schiller said, low voter turnout in Providence due to the already-decided mayor’s race could hurt McKee’s chances.

“Democrats have a challenge on their hands,” Schiller said. “They really have to mobilize voters to hold onto the governorship.”

To beat Kalus, she continued, “they’re really going to have to make the case that the National Republican party is too far out of step with Rhode Island and that it’s dangerous to have them in office.”

The finalized results saw some Democrats, including Gorbea, quickly pivot to unite behind McKee in the general election.

“Congratulations (McKee) on your win!” Gorbea said in a Tweet on Tuesday night. “With so much on the line right now, we need to make sure you win in (November).”

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, who had endorsed Foulkes, said that her close loss “really hurt,” but also said he would support McKee in the general election.

“We all have to,” Elorza said.

Foulkes called the McKee campaign while the incumbent governor gave his victory speech, but McKee declined to answer her call, stating, “No, that’s not going to happen,” and “Hang up on them, hang up on them,” in the televised event.

Foulkes later told supporters she was “unhappy” with McKee’s refusal to answer the call.

But Marion expects that lingering unease will be short-lived.

“I think it’s natural that there are tensions between the campaigns after contested primaries,” Marion said, noting similar discomfort in 2014, “but ultimately, they unify around the nominee, and we don’t have any indications that they won’t ultimately unify.”

The Foulkes campaign did not respond to a request for comment, and a spokesperson for Gorbea said she did not have availability on Wednesday. The Kalus campaign also did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

But Kalus criticized McKee’s handling of education and inflation in an ad released on Wednesday, stating, “the McKee-Biden agenda is failing us.

“We’re getting killed at the pump, food prices are soaring, utility bills are through the roof, and the dream of owning a home is out of reach for many,” Kalus said.

McKee spokesperson Alana O’Hare said that the sitting governor is “feeling energized and grateful following his primary election victory,” indicating no plans to slow down on the campaign trail.

“He’s looking forward to continuing his work as governor,” O’Hare said, “and meeting with voters in every city and town to drive home his message ahead of the general election.”

The general election takes place on Nov. 8.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN Staff Writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.