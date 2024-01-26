McKee: Feds investigating Washington Bridge shutdown

PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Department of Justice and the Office of the Inspector General are investigating the state’s handling of the Washington Bridge closure, Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s office said late Friday.

McKee spokesperson Olivia Darocha said in an emailed statement that federal investigators contacted the R.I. Department of Transportation “seeking documents and records related to the Washington Bridge.”

“This is not unexpected, and the governor welcomes the review,” she said. “The governor has instructed the [transportation department] to fully cooperate.” She also noted the governor’s call for the state Department of Administration to hire “an independent, third-party expert to review this matter as well.”

State officials on Jan. 22 acknowledged that the bridge may need to be torn down and rebuilt, depending on the findings of a review being conducted by engineering contractors.

DOT Director Peter Alviti Jr. said this week he expects to receive an analysis and recommendations on next steps from the engineers by the end of February or early March, Darocha said.

The I-195 westbound side of the bridge was temporarily closed to all traffic on Dec. 12 after engineers found “a critical failure” of some of the bridge’s original components dating back to the 1960s. The closure led to several days of traffic snarls which were eased but not eliminated after a partial reopening on Dec. 15.

Darocha said the governor will be meeting directly with the engineers doing the work to stay up to date on their review.