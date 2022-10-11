McKee has sizable lead over Kalus in Boston Globe/ Suffolk University poll

PROVIDENCE – Another poll shows Democratic Gov. Daniel J. McKee with a sizable lead over Republican Ashley Kalus, one month out from the November general election.

McKee leads his Republican rival by 10 percentage points, 46% to 36%, in a new Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll released Tuesday, hours before the candidates are set to square off on WPRI-TV CBS 12 in the first of three televised debates at 7 p.m.

A poll released on Oct. 6 by WPRI-TV CBS 12 and Roger Williams University showed McKee with a 13 percentage-point lead over Kalus,

The latest poll released on Tuesday called 800 likely general voters from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8 and has a margin error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Both candidates had the support of 85% of their own party, while Kalus had more support among independents than McKee.

Less than 14% of those polls supported the independent candidates on the ballot: Elijah Gizzarelli, Zachary Hurwitz and Paul Rianna.

Among women, McKee was backed 55% compared to 25% for Kalus due his strong support for abortion rights. However, among men 47% supported Kalus while 38% were for McKee.

The poll also showed McKee’s strength with Black voters, with 63% support compared to 13% for Kalus. Among Hispanic voters, 45% supported McKee compared to 31% for Kalus.

In the 2nd Congressional District race, a poll of 422 showed Republican Allan Fung leading Democrat Seth Magaziner by 8 percentage points 45% to 37%. Last week’s WPRI/ Roger Williams poll showed Fung leading Magaziner by six percentage points.

McKee’s statewide job approval rating was 46% among those polled, with 38% disapproving.