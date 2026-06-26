McKee issues drought watch, urges Rhode Islanders to conserve water

Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Rhode Island’s first drought watch since 2002 early Thursday afternoon.

At the advice of the state’s Drought Steering Committee, McKee upgraded last month’s initial drought advisory to the second of four monitoring stages because of continuing low levels of precipitation, groundwater and stream flow. The committee will meet again in mid-July to reassess drought conditions. Should they remain of concern, two more progressive declarations would follow: a warning, then an emergency.

A statewide drought advisory was announced May 28. Under Rhode Island’s drought plan, the drought watch remains in effect until the state sees six months of normal precipitation and two months of normal groundwater levels.

McKee said residents are “strongly encouraged” to take conservation measures as water demand peaks during the summer, according to the press release. Recommendations included fixing leaky plumbing, hand watering plants and being conscientious about the water used during showers and laundry.

- Advertisement -

Rob Megnia, a meteorologist and hydrologist at the National Weather Service in Norton, Massachusetts, said the warning doesn’t necessarily signal the worst drought conditions Rhode Island has seen since 2002.

“We’ve had worse ones than we’ve had now,” Megnia said, who recalled memorable drought conditions in 2020 and 2022. “Since the 2022 one, it hasn’t been as significant.”

The most recent statewide drought declaration available on the Drought Steering Committee’s website came as an advisory in 2007.

Still, Megnia said that this year’s conditions could pose a risk of drought. Certain regions in Rhode Island have experienced over 1 foot less rain than normal, with deficits greatest in the eastern part of the state, according to Megnia and data from the National Weather Service.

The U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday released a map that placed northwestern Rhode Island in a moderate drought, with the rest of the state in a severe drought. That higher category could mean fish kills, worse air quality and decreased agricultural yields, according to the map’s website.

Megnia said Rhode Islanders should listen to their local officials’ advice for the time being. Recovery from drought conditions can be a slow process, he added.

“It could take three to six months of wetter-than-normal conditions to climb out of it,” Megnia said.

The state might not have to wait long for those conditions. While this month’s recent rain hasn’t been enough to chip away at the deficits, Megnia said, the rest of the summer may see enough precipitation to make up the difference.

“It’s more likely that we’ll have above-average precipitation between July through September,” Megnia said. “That’s at least one positive outlook.”

Nolan Page is an intern for the Rhode Island Current.