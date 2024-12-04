McKee issues statewide drought advisory

The Premier Business Networking Event of the Year Returns!

We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee issued a statewide drought advisory Wednesday based on the recommendation of federal, state and local experts that make up the state’s Drought Steering Committee. The drought advisory is one of four progressive declarations that include advisory, watch, warning and emergency. Dry conditions in the northwest drought region, declining stream

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee issued a statewide drought advisory Wednesday based on the recommendation of federal, state and local experts that make up the state’s Drought Steering Committee.

The drought advisory is one of four progressive declarations that include advisory, watch, warning and emergency.

Dry conditions in the northwest drought region, declining stream flows and groundwater levels in the remaining drought regions across the state, and the probability that dry conditions would return in early December contributed to the committee’s recommendation.

“While our water supply is designed to withstand drought, Rhode Islanders should be aware of the current conditions,” McKee said. “As a precaution, I encourage residents and businesses to consider taking water conservation measures to help sustain our water resources.”

Robert Megnia, senior service hydrologist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Weather Service in Boston, said Wednesday that the projected rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch of new precipitation tonight into tomorrow, though helpful, will not be enough to make up for the severe precipitation deficits from October.

McKee has asked the R.I. Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance to continue to ensure that all piping systems remain leak free.

While conservation measures are not required statewide in Rhode Island, individual municipalities may have water restrictions in place. Residents are advised to check with their water supplier for further guidance.

Fixing any leaky faucets and pipes.

Selecting appropriate washing machine and dishwasher load sizes to conserve water.

Heeding fire danger warnings.

For more ways to save water, see EPA’s

100+ Water-Saving Tips

.

The Drought Steering Committee will reconvene in early January to reevaluate Rhode Island’s water conditions.

Residents and businesses can voluntarily conserve water by: