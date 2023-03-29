McKee, Langevin to receive honorary degrees

PROVIDENCE – One current and one former elected official will each receive an honorary degree during commencement ceremonies in May.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee will receive an honorary doctorate of business administration from Bryant University on May 20, recognizing him for his public service to the state – including his current tenure as governor. Along with McKee, Alltrust Credit Union CEO and President Carmen Sylvester and Marcum LLP partner William Piccerelli will receive honorary business administration doctorates from the university during its on-campus commencement.

James R. Langevin, former U.S. representative, on May 6 will receive an honorary doctorate during the graduate ceremony at Johnson & Wales University’s commencement at the Amica Mutual Pavilion, where he will give the keynote address.

Langevin served 11 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives before leaving office this past year.

Jodi L. Berg, a former CEO for Vitamix, will receive her respective honorary doctorate from JWU during the afternoon undergraduate commencement.

