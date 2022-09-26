McKee makes ‘nuanced changes’ in proposal for cabinet salary increases

PROVIDENCE – During Monday’s public hearing regarding proposed pay raises for Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s cabinet members, Office of Management and Budget Director Brian Daniels read into the public record the governor’s written testimony, which included a pair of “nuanced changes” to the proposals that would increase the base salaries of 13 state department heads.

The statutorily required hearing by the state’s Department of Administration held inside in the conference room of the William E. Powers Building was the first administrative step toward raising the salary caps of the directors of agencies such as the Department of Children, Youth and Families, Department of Human Services, Department of Transportation and the Department of Health, among others.

McKee told the Department of Administration that he thought the changes to director salaries represented maximum pay they could receive. The most recent proposal now is to recommend an increase in the base annual salaries between $3,000 and $25,000, depending on the department. In his written statement, McKee wrote that he “understood the suggested salaries as the tops of their respective ranges. However, it is now my understanding that, by statute, the proposals represent flat rates and not salary caps.”

As is customary when issuing requests for pay raises, McKee had considered increasing cabinet salaries back in March, but rescinded the request after a new provision was inserted into the 2023 fiscal year budget extending the deadline to October.

- Advertisement -

Referring to another special carve-out included in the state budget, McKee asked that the requested increase for the Director of the Department of Children, Youth and Families be removed from the initial list, saying his administration has “separate statutory authority to handle the DCYF director salary through the end of this calendar year.”

And McKee, citing what he called “a unique situation,” temporarily adjusted the proposal for R.I. State Police Superintendent and Director of Public Safety Col. Darnell Weaver, “so that [he] can receive the retirement credits he was entitled to under his previous position.”

If approved, Weaver’s salary would increase to $166,918 on Jan. 1, rather than the $195,000 previously outlined in McKee’s proposal.

“I asked him to step up to take on the responsibility of overseeing state law enforcement, and in return he took a very large pay cut,” wrote McKee.

In his statement, McKee wrote that his office had conducted a “balancing test” to identify the proper pay levels for state agency directors.

“Base salaries for many of these positions have remained the same since 2015,” he said, noting that the requested increase for each cabinet member is equal to 2.5% per year “from the date of the last salary increase of each position.”

The DOA will now take the request and the public testimony into consideration and issue its decision within 30 days, unless the General Assembly steps in to block the increases.

All told, McKee is asking to raise the various salary base rates between $15,000 and $60,000 annually, arguing it is necessary to attract top-level talent and keep competitive with neighboring states such as Connecticut and Massachusetts.

After the hearing, DOA Chief Public Affairs Officer Laura Hart said the department now has 30 days to forward the recommendations to the General Assembly, which in turn has another 30 days to act on the proposal.

And either body could make further changes to the proposals, said Hart.

“If [the General Assembly] does not take action on that,” she said. “Then the salaries go in as we recommend.”

During public testimony, Alexis Santoro, deputy director of Rhode Island Council 94, the union representing state workers, expressed hope that McKee would also consider increases in pay for other state employees further down the line.

“Our hope is that [all] state compensations will be looked at,” she said.

McKee’s opponent in the November election, Republican nominee Ashley Kalus, also spoke, criticizing what she called the governor’s “spending spree.”

“This is just the latest in a pattern of the governor using taxpayer dollars to shore up support as election day approaches,” she said. “This is incompetence [and] these raises are out of touch.”

Council 94 president J. Michael Downey also took the opportunity to ask for salary increases to rank-and-file union members.

“We just want to make the governor aware of those of us at the bottom,” he said. “Hopefully this is a sign that Governor McKee is going to take a look at all of the salaries.”

Speaker of the House K. Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick, and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, D-North Providence, released a joint statement after Monday’s hearing.

“We will be reviewing the salary adjustments approved today after the [Department of] Administration refers them to the General Assembly,” they said.

(Update: Adds comment from Shekarchi and Ruggerio)

(Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may reach him at Allen@PBN.com.)