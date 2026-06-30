McKee names interim R.I. Department of Corrections director

By
-
GOV. DANIEL J. McKee has appointed Lynne Corry as interim director of the R.I. Department of Corrections, replacing outgoing Director Wayne T. Salisbury Jr. amid an ongoing leadership transition at the agency. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee has appointed Lynne Corry as interim director of the R.I. Department of Corrections, replacing outgoing Director Wayne T. Salisbury Jr. amid an ongoing leadership transition at the agency, governor spokesperson Laura Hart confirmed with Providence Business News Tuesday. Corry has worked at the department since 2002 and most recently

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Building Wealth in Real Estate Starts With Seeing Future Location

By Emilio DiSpirito IV License Partner | Private Office Advisor, Engel & Volkers Oceanside www.DiSpiritoteam.com…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display