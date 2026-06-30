Purchase your tickets today! This event typically sells out!

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee has appointed Lynne Corry as interim director of the R.I. Department of Corrections, replacing outgoing Director Wayne T. Salisbury Jr. amid an ongoing leadership transition at the agency, governor spokesperson Laura Hart confirmed with Providence Business News Tuesday. Corry has worked at the department since 2002 and most recently

Laura Hart confirmed with Providence Business News Tuesday.

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee has appointed Lynne Corry as interim director of the R.I. Department of Corrections, replacing outgoing Director Wayne T. Salisbury Jr. amid an ongoing leadership transition at the agency, governor spokesperson

Corry has worked at the department since 2002 and most recently served as acting assistant director of community services as well as warden of maximum and high-security facilities.

She will now lead the agency on an interim basis as the state prepares for a permanent appointment, according to McKee's office.

Corry also serves as an adjunct professor at Roger Williams University, where she teaches criminal justice courses.

She holds a master’s degree in criminal justice from Anna Maria College and a bachelor’s degree in human development, counseling and family studies from the University of Rhode Island.

Her appointment follows Salisbury’s departure from the department after more than a year of public tensions with the Rhode Island Brotherhood of Correctional Officers over staffing, safety and working conditions inside the state prison system.

In April, union president Richard Ferruccio said Salisbury’s tenure had been marked by a lack of collaboration with staff, saying, “We’re happy he’s gone.”

Salisbury was named interim director in January 2023 and was later confirmed by the Senate in a 32–4 vote in 2024 despite union opposition.

McKee has not yet announced a timeline for naming a permanent replacement.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at

McNulty@PBN.com

or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.