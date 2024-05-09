McKee names Rabideau to R.I. Ethics Commission

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee appointed Scott P. Rabideau to the Rhode Island Ethics Commission Wednesday.

Rabideau served as a Republican state representative for from 1995 to 2022 and was a member of the R.I. Judicial Nominating Commission from 2014 to 2020. His nomination satisfies a requirement that McKee nominates someone selected from a list submitted by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, according to a news release.

Rabideau is a biologist and is a nationally certified Senior Professional Wetland Scientist. Currently, he is president and principal biologist at Natural Resource Inc. in the Harrisville village of

. Rabideau graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science in Natural Resources, according to a news release.