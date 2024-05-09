McKee names Rabideau to R.I. Ethics Commission

By
-
GOV. DANIEL J. McKee announced he appointed Scott P. Rabideau to the Rhode Island Ethics Commission Wednesday./Courtesy of Gov. Daniel J. McKee's office.

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee appointed Scott P. Rabideau to the Rhode Island Ethics Commission Wednesday. Rabideau served as a Republican state representative for from 1995 to 2022 and was a member of the R.I. Judicial Nominating Commission from 2014 to 2020. His nomination satisfies a requirement that McKee nominates someone selected from a

